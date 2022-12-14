ST MARYS — The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a "Shopping Spree Challenge" this holiday season to promote local businesses.

This will take place Dec. 15-17.

"A list will be circulated for customers to visit and get a stamp/sticker/initial from each participating business," the SMACOC's event announcement.

Shoppers then submit their list to the chamber office, and are entered into a drawing for the chance to win $200 in gift certificates.

Each member is asked to contribute $10 toward the prize.

Call the SMACOC at 814-781-3804.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos