ST MARYS — The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a "Shopping Spree Challenge" this holiday season to promote local businesses.
This will take place Dec. 15-17.
"A list will be circulated for customers to visit and get a stamp/sticker/initial from each participating business," the SMACOC's event announcement.
Shoppers then submit their list to the chamber office, and are entered into a drawing for the chance to win $200 in gift certificates.
Each member is asked to contribute $10 toward the prize.
Call the SMACOC at 814-781-3804.