ST. MARYS — Rev. Mr. Benjamin Daghir, son of Joseph and Roben Daghir of St. Marys, will be ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Erie by The Most Reverend Lawrence T. Persico, J.C.L., Bishop of the Erie Diocese on Friday, May 27.
Rev. Ben Daghir recently graduated from St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore, MD. Ben studied education while simultaneously being exposed to the Benedictine charism of religious life at St. Vincent College. After graduation, he taught elementary school in the Elk School System.
His identical twin brother, Luke, also a seminarian at St. Mary’s in Baltimore, played basketball at Elk County Catholic High School in St. Marys.
In addition, they were both big baseball players growing up.
“Ben being ahead of me in the seminary is similar to facing a pitcher earlier in a game. You’re going to go the person who’s already batted: What do they throw, what’s coming up?” Luke said. “In the seminary: How can I best prepare myself for this year, for this class, how can I learn from this professor? It’s really a special gift to ask him questions, knowing I’m going to get a good answer.”
Ben added, “There’s the delicate balance of letting a person enter the seminary and thrive.”
Parents can be ambivalent about a child going into a seminary or convent.
“For me, they were extremely excited,” Ben said. “Our parents are extremely good at that. Not getting in the way between us and listening to the Lord, which is the most important thing.”
Ben added that when he told his folks of his plans, “Dad and I went for a walk that night. We just sat on the steps of our home parish we talked for an hour and a half … things he had seen in me long before. He had seen a priest but he didn’t want to push.”
“Ben and I have grown in sympathy with our parents. Seminary — it’s designed for the seminarian, it’s not designed for the parents,” Luke said.
For the past two summers and during Christmas break from St. Mary’s, Ben was on assignment at St. Catherine of Siena and St. Michael the Archangel churches, both in DuBois, and pastored by Msgr. Richard Siefer.
On assignment during COVID-19 was a challenge, yet Deacon Ben used his computer and camera skills to keep parishioners connected through videos of parishioners who have been impacted by their churches and faith life and through a series of videos on the life and teachings of St. Catherine of Siena, who also lived through a pandemic in 1918.
Deacon Ben and his brother Luke utilized the printed word to “spread the faith in everyday life” by writing a series of articles first for the Courier Express, Tri-County Weekend and The Progress, to write about faith and baseball and faith and hunting.
Ben will celebrate his Mass of Thanksgiving in St. Marys on Sunday, May 29 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church.
The following week, June 5, he will celebrate a Mass of Thanksgiving at St. Catherine of Siena Church in DuBois, at 10 a.m. There will be a prelude of vocal music beginning at 9:30 a.m. for this local Mass followed by a luncheon in St. Catherine’s McGivney Hall.