ST MARYS — The St. Marys Public Library will be hosting a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Camp July 12-14 from 12:30-3 p.m.
This hands-on camp is for students in fifth-through-eighth grades, and is free and open to any child.
The same camp will be held at Johnsonburg Public Library July 24-26 from 12:30-3 p.m.
Those interested are to register at the respective library.
STEM "try-it" programs will also be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the SMPL from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library has many beginner-friendly robots, LEGOs, building tools and logic puzzles.
Call the library at 814-834-6141 for more information.