ST MARYS — The St. Marys Public Library will host a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) “Try-it Day” on Friday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for middle school-age students.
The library is seeking feedback from 5th-8th-grade students on what STEM programs they are interested in. This is part of the new St. Marys STEM HUB programs that the library will be providing this summer. Funding has been provided by the Elk County Community Foundation.
The St. Marys Public Library is having a STEM Try-It Day on Friday, May
12th from 10 am –1:30 pm for middle school aged students. The Library is looking for feedback from 5th –8th grade students on what STEM programs they are interested in as part of our new St Marys STEM HUB programs we will be providing this summer. The St. Marys STEM HUB is provided through funding from the Elk County Community Foundation.
“Over the summer, we are hoping to give students a place to explore and expand their interests. They will be able to choose what types of activities or projects they’d like to do,” Programming librarian Dara Benjamin said. “We’d like to have their input on adding any new supplies. And what type of guest speakers they might be interested in.”
Monthly speakers have included a virtual tour of Falling Waters, Bill Laird from the St. Marys Municipal Airport, Eric Rensel from Parker Dam State Park, and Jessie Schreiber from Dutch Manufacturing.
In addition, on May 2, 90 students from South Street Elementary walked down to the library to participate in their own Try-It Day. The library had 13 stations set-up throughout the building featuring building, basic robotics, gardening, strategy games and logic puzzles. The students were given the freedom to explore the stations they were interested in and let staff know if they liked or didn’t like a station.