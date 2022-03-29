ST MARYS — The Stackpole-Hall Foundation Trustees, family, and staff are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Kylan Turner as a new Term Trustee for the The Stackpole-Hall Foundation.
The Foundation looks forward to working with Dr. Turner, and utilizing her talents to support the future of the Trust. Turner’s mother, Laurey (Stackpole) Turner, is a Lifetime Trustee and uncle, R. Dauer Stackpole, is currently a Honorary Trustee.
Turner is a doctoral-level Board Certified Behavior Analyst® (BCBA-D®), an Associate Professor of Practice and the Program Director for the Department of Behavior Analysis at Simmons University, in Boston, MA. Dr. Turner also serves as the Clinical Training Director at Meaningful Outcomes, LLC, a home-based therapeutic behavioral health agency she co-founded. She has worked with individuals with developmental disabilities and their families in a clinical capacity since 2003.
Dr. Turner served as a Leadership and Education in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities (LEND) Fellow from 2009-2011 and received her doctorate in Special Education, specializing in Behavior Analysis, from the University of Pittsburgh in 2012. Specifically, her clinical research interests focus on the efficacy of interventions provided through caregiver training to address prevalent sleep and feeding behavior problems in children with autism through home- and hospital-based treatment programs. To that end, she has developed an interest in refining functional behavior assessment methods to analyze caregiver-nominated target problem behaviors to increase family engagement in treatment.
Additionally, she has researched the efficacy and feasibility of service delivery models of ABA such as telehealth, group caregiver workshops, and manualized training packages in developing countries, traditionally underserved, and rural areas. Finally, she has a strong interest in the dissemination and scaled application of behavior analysis across disciplines, particularly by employing combinations of single subject and group design methodologies.
Dr. Turner also enjoys following the research interests of her master’s and doctoral students. She is the author of numerous peer-reviewed articles and of the text Functional Behavior Assessment: Case Studies and Practice. She has presented at conferences, delivered workshops, and taught courses internationally.
The Foundation is governed by a board of 13 Trustees, five of whom are Lifetime Trustees usually occupied by members of the Stackpole and Hall families. William C. Conrad currently serves as chairman of the Board, Jennifer Dippold as executive director, and Barbara Glatt as finance director. The Foundation was established in 1951 by the founding donors Lyle G. Hall, J. Hall Stackpole, and Harrison C. Stackpole. Since then, their legacy, has contributed $44.5 million back to the community. The mission of The Stackpole-Hall Foundation is to first consider the needs of the people in Elk County, Pennsylvania with a goal of improving the fundamental quality of life. The Foundations funding priorities include education, human services, community development, environment and the arts.
Dr. Turner’s term will be from 2022 through 2025.