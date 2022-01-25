ST MARYS — A new fund was recently created at the Elk County Community Foundation (ECCF) by Judith Manno Stager. A founding member of ECCF, Stager recently established the Judith Manno Stager “Right to Life Fund,” which will award grants to support programs, events, education, and initiatives that promote the rights of the unborn.
“Regardless of the circumstances surrounding conception, every human being is endowed with a dignity that must be unconditionally respected and safeguarded. With deep compassion for the vulnerable unborn who cannot fend for themselves, the Fund will award grants to nonprofits who advocate in defense of Life from Conception,” the fund states.
Graduating from Villa Maria College, Stager worked in probation and parole before marrying and returning to Ridgway. After adopting two of their six children, she facilitated adoptions for more than 30 babies and arranged foster care, transportation and U.S. surgeries for dozens of international children. Stager has 20 grandchildren.
She established and managed her coal and trucking corporation for 40 years, chaired many state and area non-profit boards, headed a church addition, organized the building of a playground, and launched a successful court case to save another local play area.
The Elk County Community Foundation accepts contributions to support the Judith Manno Stager Right to Life Fund.
For more information, contact the Community Foundation at 814-834-2125.