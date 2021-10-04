DuBOIS — Harrison Starr, a member of the Class of 2021 at Dubois Central Catholic High School, is attending Penn State, University Park for biomedical engineering with a dual degree in mechanical engineering.
Starr is a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Clearfield.
At Central, Starr was the vice president of the National Honor Society his junior year and the president his senior year. He was also the lead attorney for Mock Trial.
Starr competed with the Scholastic Challenge Team.
Starr has achieved Eagle Scout status with the Boy Scouts of America and served as a Senior Patrol Leader.
Starr was a member of the school tennis, golf, soccer, and basketball teams. He was a 2020 Soccer All-Star.
Starr graduated from Central with 24 college credits from Penn State and through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College and Advanced Placement Program.
Starr received the VFW Voice of Democracy Award, Elks National Foundation Legacy Award, Francis J. Mehall Engineering Scholarship, George P. Gasbarre Engineering Scholarship, and Shane Edward Horner Memorial Scholarship.
Starr is the son of Kenn and Jacqueline Starr, Clearfield.