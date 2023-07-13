DuBOIS — Stellar Vacation Bible School will be hosted at Treasure Lake Church from Monday, July 24 to Friday, July 28.
At Stellar, children discover how they can shine Jesus’ love and hope in everyday life! Children participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible Adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of Jesus’ light, and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day concludes with a Cosmic Closing that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned.
Kids at Stellar VBS will be working with Compassion International to raise funds for children living in extreme poverty. All money will benefit their mission.
Stellar is for kids from 3 years old (potty trained) to 11 years old and will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day. To register go to www.treasurelakechurch.org or for more information, call Treasure Lake Church at 814-371-1376 ext.1.