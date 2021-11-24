CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. (CAST) is offering a unique concert this Friday, Nov. 26, at 7:30 p.m. CAST invites people to go out and do their holiday shopping in downtown Clearfield, grab dinner and some refreshments, and then attend the theatre for a performance.
“Stone Man” is returning to CAST stage to deliver a concert that is described by band leader Shawn Inlow as “a crazy story about lives and loves and labyrinths.”
“Stone Man” is a local piano-drive rock band. They rehearse and perform mostly at their own space in Philipsburg which they call The Launchpad. Band members include Shawn Inlow as lead singer, Steve Dixon on keyboard, Rich Horton on keyboard, Jason Sopic on drums, and Nick Miller on guitar.
The band will perform original numbers, as well as some classic cover songs, as well as provide unique lighting and one-of-a-kind projections to help set the mood.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students, and can be purchased online at www.ClearfieldArts.org or at the box office 30 minutes before the show.
To learn more about “Stone Man,” find them on Facebook. To learn more about CAST, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org, call 814-765-4474, or find them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
CAST is a nonprofit arts center located at 112 E. Locust St. in the heart of Downtown Clearfield.