ST. MARYS — Facing unbeatable odds? An addiction? A mountain in your life? Your story is not over.
Coming to St. Marys at the St. Marys Area High School on Saturday, March 26, “The Story Tour” will be a night featuring the hope-filled music of Allan Scott Band, incredible God stories from across the USA and multiple speaker’s including suicide survivor and Pastor Travis Habbershon and ex-drug addict, liar and thief Allan Scott.
Tickets are on sale now at www.thestorytour.org.
VIP doors will open at 5:30 p.m.; general admission doors open at 6 p.m.; event starts at 6:30 p.m.
General admission tickets are $10; Groups of 10+ are $8.
VIP Tickets are $29 (early admission, backstage tour and meet the cast of the show.) –SOLD OUT
Can’t afford a ticket? Let us know!
For more information, contact 814-335-1177. Hosted by “Gather on the Grass Worship, Inc.”