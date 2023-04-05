ST MARYS — The Elk County Conservation District will host a Streambank Stabilization workshop at 5 p.m. on April 13 at the Elk County Community Recycling Center in St. Marys.
The free workshop is geared toward people who have a stream on their property, and are wondering what to do about eroding streambanks. This workshop will discuss methods of streambank stabilization, fish habitat structures, and the permits required to install them.
Following the presentation, there will be an optional tour of several streambank stabilization projects in the St. Marys area.
People are asked to register for the workshop by April 7, or as soon as possible, by visiting the link https://forms.gle/fL1gXfuE9sZDC8fP7, or by contacting Victoria Challingsworth at vchallingsworth@countyofelkpa.com or 814-776-5373.