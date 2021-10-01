DuBOIS — Derek J. Strouse, a member of the Class of 2021 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, is attending Lock Haven University, Clearfield. His field of study is in nursing.
Strouse is a parishioner of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Sykesville. At Central, he was a member of the National Honor Society and co-captain of the DCC Rifle Team. Strouse studied karate and served as a volunteer fireman at Sykesville Fire Department and EMT at Sykesville Ambulance. He was a member of the Scrubmasters Hunting Club and worked at Biggie’s Quality Meats.
Strouse graduated from Central with three college credits through the school’s Advanced Placement Program.
Strouse received the Lock Haven University Merit Scholarship, Symmco Scholarship, Sykesville Civic Improvement Scholarship, Penn Highlands Auxiliary / Clara Hall Scholarship, DuBois Area Jaycees Scholarship, Dr. Albert Varacallo Education Scholarship, Civilian Marksmanship Program Scholarship, DuBois Kiwanis Club Scholarship, and the CCHS-DCC Alumni Scholarship, George D. Montgomery Post 17 American Legion Scholarship, the Belin Family Scholarship and Judith Peale-Strattan Memorial Scholarship both from the Clearfield Educational Foundation Scholarship Program and the Reynoldsville Masonic Lodge Scholarship.
Strouse is the son of Deneise Strouse, Rick Canton, and the late James Strouse of Sykesville.