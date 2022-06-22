BEREA, Ohio — Ashley Struble of Clearfield graduated summa cum laude from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, with a Bachelor of Arts: Hospitality and Tourism Management and Accounting.
Baldwin Wallace University recognized the achievements of approximately 588 graduate and undergraduate students at BW’s 172nd Commencement ceremony in May. Before taking a triumphant walk across the stage, members of the BW Class of 2022 listened to the inspiring words of commencement speaker Randell “Randy” McShepard ‘86, vice president of public affairs and chief talent officer for RPM International Inc.