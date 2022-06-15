BEREA, Ohio — Ashley Struble of Clearfield has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl. The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more graded hours during the semester.
