DuBOIS — The private music students of Eloise Pifer Rice Kosko presented their 42nd annual music recital on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 2 p.m. in the Paradise Community United Church of Christ, located on the Big Run Prescottville Road.
The music recital with a butterfly theme was dedicated to Eloise Pifer Rice Kosko’s late parents, Hayes Allen Pifer and Lois Margaret Pifer, who were always very supportive of their seven children’s musical endeavors. Addison Love also dedicated one of the songs which she sang to her late grandmother, Pamela S. Love.
Eight students performed 24 musical selections in 12 musical groups. The audience was invited to participate in the following sing-a-longs: “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” “The Butterfly Song,” and a round entitled “Friendship and Music.”
Avery Love performed two piano solos. Guitar selections were rendered by Airianna Burkett, Gianna DiGilarmo and Addison Love. Mei Bogardus played a violin solo and a cello solo, and Rebecca Shaffer played two cello solos.
Vocal solos were sung by Addison Love, Airianna Burkett, Gianna DiGilarmo, Remington Osselborn and Michelle Nupp Wingard. A vocal duet was also performed by Addison Love and Remington Osselborn.
The piano accompanist was Eloise Pifer Rice Kosko. Guitar accompanists were Airianna Burkett, Gianna DiGilarmo and Addison Love. Addison Love and Airianna Burkett also accompanied themselves on the guitar. Other instrumentalists included Mei Bogardus on the violin, Rebecca Shaffer on the cello and Gianna DiGilarmo on percussion.
Following the recital, a reception was held for the performers and everyone in attendance. Assisting Terri Hess with the reception was Michelle Nupp Wingard from Boulevard Concessions in DuBois.