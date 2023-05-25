BROCKWAY – The 2023 Music in the Park concert series in Taylor Memorial Park will begin Sunday, June 11, when The Moore Brothers from Clearfield take the stage.
The Moore family has been making music for 91 years and this year’s iteration features four brothers – Rick, Pat, Bill and Mike – and Jainie, Mike’s wife.
The Sunday evenings concert series is sponsored by The Frank Varischetti Foundation and takes place at the American Legion stage in the park. All concerts begin at 6 p.m. and are free of charge.
Keystone Cats is the featured band on Father’s Day, June 18. The Lock-Haven based trio performs American Popular song ranging from Ellington, Gershwin and Porter to Rod Stewart, Van Morrison and many others.
Nothing Fancy will be on-stage June 25 with its collection of rock from the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s.
Music in the Park steps aside on Sunday, July 2, for Brockway’s annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July celebration.
The concerts resume July 9 with Heather Desmett (formerly Olson) and the Silver Eagle Band and their Patsy Cline, country and rock-and-roll program.
On July 16, Brockway’s Village Voices ensemble under the direction of Betsy Bond will entertain.
The Vagabonds from DuBois – Denny Skraba, Frank Oravec, Bob Buffone and Don “Hooter” Zimmerman –will perform on July 23.
The season concludes on July 30 with Almost Mulberry from Punxsutawney. The band plays Classic Rock, pop and country hits from the 1960s through the ‘90s.
In the event of rain, the concert will be held in the Brockway Area High School auditorium, beginning at 6 p.m.