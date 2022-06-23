The first tour on May 29 attracted 29 regional visitors of all ages, from six to 70 from Erie, Gibsonia, Butler, and surrounding counties. Ken Burkett, Executive Director, led the “Tour of the Rocks,” telling the story of the boulder engraver and hermit in the woods, Douglas Stahlman. A teacher turned eccentric preacher after losing his family, he inscribed 60+ rocks and boulders with his socio-political-religious beliefs at the turn of the 20th century. Many of the inscriptions have a dark overtone, with names like CURSE, SCOURGE and DEATH rock, while others are much lighter – VEIL-LIFTING, LOVE, HOPE and COURAGE. He actually ended up living on ALTAR rock, a huge flat-topped boulder!
This Sunday June 26, come out and Go Postal! with Larry Anthony, Brookville’s newly promoted Postmaster, who will lead the tour. We can always trust Larry to make the story highly interesting and entertaining! Meet at the trailhead just off the parking lot at 1 p.m.
The tours are held the last Sunday of every month through September for anyone who wants to attend and takes about an hour. We do have an ADA accessible area adjacent to the trailhead and the Pond-Pollinator Habitat, however, the trails are unfortunately NOT ADA accessible.
Dress appropriately for hiking in the woods. Bring a water bottle, wear your sneakers and of course at this time of year, an environmentally-safe bug repellent is a good idea. These are medium sized gravel trails, so flip-flops are highly discouraged.
For more Info: (814) 849-0077. Also see JCHS on facebook.com/jchconline, Instagram.com/jchconline and visit our websites, jchconline.org and scripturerocks.com.