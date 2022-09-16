CLEARFIELD — The Susquehanna River Arts Center of Clearfield (SRACC) is hosting their 39th Annual Juried Art Show at the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre (CAST) located at 112 E Locust Street in Downtown Clearfield. This year’s art show includes 21 pieces of 2D art, 10 pieces of 3D art, and 23 photographs. Judging will take place Sept. 24.

