CLEARFIELD – During what the CDC predicts will be a flu season with higher-than-average infection rates, the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic (SCW) is offering clinics that are open to the public for both the flu shot and COVID-19 booster.
The flu shot clinic is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct.31. Both clinics will take place at 1924 Daisy Street Extension (rear) in the former PennDOT building in Clearfield.
The SWC’s mission is to provide patient-focused care for adults aged 18 and older with an emphasis on providing quality and meaningful care. The comprehensive approach provides chronic care management, telehealth and telemedicine services, as well as onsite health and wellness programs. Other services include in-home services to patients physically unable to come into the clinic, and remote visits to senior centers and high rises. Same-day appointments are also available. Additionally, SWC participates in most managed care plans, processes most insurances, and is able to accept credit card and cash payments.
The clinic is still accepting new patients.
For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call the clinic at 814-765-2695 for both locations.
For more information on the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic, visit https://www.mrswc.life/