The National Weather Service in State College has issued a
* Flood Advisory for...
Northeastern Blair County in central Pennsylvania...
Northeastern Cambria County in central Pennsylvania...
Southwestern Centre County in central Pennsylvania...
South Central Clearfield County in central Pennsylvania...
* Until 830 AM EDT.
* At 707 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Over 1 inch of rain has fallen over
parts of the Advisory area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
State College, Tyrone, Park Forest Village, Boalsburg, Pleasant
Gap, Stormstown, Lemont, Bald Eagle, Houserville, Centre Hall,
Osceola Mills, Houtzdale, Port Matilda, Sandy Ridge, Julian, Black
Moshannon State Park, Irvona, Coalport, Ramey and Brisbin.
An additional one half to one inch of rain is expected over parts of
the the area through 830 AM. Minor flooding of poor drainage areas
is expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
&&