DuBOIS — Gracee Swatsworth, a member of the Class of 2021 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, is attending Carnegie Mellon University. Her field of study is neuroscience.

Swatsworth is a member of the Primitive Methodist Church. At Central, she was a member of National Honor Society and Rotary Interact.

Swatsworth graduated from Central with 12 college credits through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College.

Swatsworth was named to the President’s Achievement List at CMU.

Swatsworth is the daughter of Gregg and Joy Swatsworth of Clearfield.

