DuBOIS — Amanda Thompson has been hired as a commissions administrator at the DuBois branch of Swift Kennedy & Associates, an insurance brokerage firm specializing in group employee benefits and senior insurance plans.
Prior to joining Swift Kennedy, Thompson worked as a financial services professional at Mid Penn Bank, a medical insurance biller at Penn Highlands Healthcare, and a substitute teacher for the DuBois Area School District.
Thompson graduated from Cairn University in 1998 with a Bachelor of Music and a Bachelor of Science in Biblical studies. She also studied piano at the Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Arts.
She serves as the pianist for the Woodsong Chamber Ensemble and as a member of the choir at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in DuBois.
Swift Kennedy & Associates helps businesses find affordable medical, dental, vision, life and disability plans, as well as alternative funding options. This full-service agency works with all health insurance carriers in Pennsylvania and has offices in DuBois, State College, Williamsport, Scranton and Virginia Beach.