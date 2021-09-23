DuBOIS — Leonard Swisher, a member of the Class of 2021 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, is attending Penn State University, DuBois. His field of study is business.
Swisher is a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Clearfield. At Central, he was a part of National Honor Society.
Swisher was a member of the school soccer, cross-country, and track and field teams.
Swisher graduated from Central with six college credits through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College.
Swisher received the “Blue & White” Penn State Scholarship
Swisher is the son of Lennie & Ricki Swisher, Clearfield.