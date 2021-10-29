SYKESVILLE — The newly-reorganized Sykesville Civic Improvement Association, formerly the Lions Club of Sykesville, is welcoming new members and planning fall fundraisers, including the annual Pancake Fry.
Those interested in joining the group are invited to attend one of the SCIA’s regular meetings, which are held on the first and third Tuesday of the month at Sykesville Town Hall, at the corner of Park and Main streets in Sykesville.
The SCIA, a volunteer organization committed to improving the borough of Sykesville and surrounding areas, was formed by members of the former Lions Club of Sykesville in spring. The mission of the SCIA remains the same, however, members hold fundraisers to support local schools and organizations, donate to food banks and other charitable groups and award annual scholarships.
The SCIA was formed in response to members’ desire to keep more money in the local community, rather than being submitted in membership fees to the Lions Club, said SCIA President Sam Armagost.
The SCIA continues to own and operate Sykesville Town Hall as a gathering space for the community.
This year’s Pancake Fry will be at Sykesville Town Hall on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 28, from 8 a.m. until sold out. The fundraiser will feature all-you-can-eat buckwheat and regular pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, hash browns and French toast sticks. The cost is $7, or free for those age 5 and younger.
For more information on the work of the SCIA or joining the group, contact Armagost at 814-541-1972 or SCIA Secretary Debbie Bowers at 814-427-2199.