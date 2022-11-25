SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Public Library has announced that they have new faces and new, expanded hours.
Please stop in and meet Library Director Nicole Badger and Circulation Aide Katie Garthwaite Mondays from 9 a.m. -7 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Wednesdays 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The library is located at the Sykesville Borough Municipal Building at 21 E. Main St. in Sykesville
The library has a large selection of books, including new releases and large print, as well as local newspapers and magazines. They also offer free public computers and print/fax/copy/scanner services.
If you don’t already have a library card, it’s free. All you need is a photo ID showing you live in the service area. A library card opens doors to so much more than the library –as part of the Oil Creek Library District and Jefferson County Library System, you also can access Libby, Dial-a-Story, Gale Courses, reference databases in Power Library, and more. You can use your card for free at other PA libraries.