SYKESVILLE — The following memorials were made to the Sykesville Public Library in the past year.
In memory of:
- Mel Beimel by Rick and Kelly Witherite
- Ron Laukitis by Rich Kruzelak
- Anthony Petraitis by Russ and Mary Withrow
- John Saunders by Russ and Mary Withrow
- Mary Ann Masisak by Russ and Mary Withrow
- Helen Petrosky by Bob and Carol Mehok
- James Zimmerman by Russ and Mary Withrow
- Emily Gudalis by Creta Miller; Michael and Melissa Vallecorsca; Joyce Snyder; Russ, Mary, Todd and Scott Withrow; Diane, Randy and Doris Meholick; Frederick and Alma Campbell; William and Georgia Niznik; John and Lisa Witherite; John and Gloria Minko; Cynthia W. and C. Crawford Garvin; Bernie and Joan Gudalis and Mark Gudalis
- LaVerne Gilbert by Russ and Mary Withrow
- Eugene Sackash by Paul Reiter; Doreen Slawson; Don Zimmerman; Lisa Ingham; Bob and Carol Mehok; Eleanor Haky; Dale and Jennifer Coleman; Summerville Public Library; Rose Maxwell; Dave and Diane Reiter; Oil Creek District Library Center; Mengle Memorial Library and library board, staff and volunteers; Wanda Sackash and family; Jefferson County Library System and Vince Foradori.
- Jim File by Russ and Mary Withrow
- Doris Andrulonis by Rick and Kelly Withrite
- John and Evelyn (Morris) Kosko by Rob and Marcia Marchioni
- John and Angelina Russell by Russ and Mary Withrow
- Tom Repine by Russ and Mary Withrow
- Diana Swope by Russ and Mary Withrow
- Wilma Mancini by Russ and Mary Withrow
- Evelyn Reid by Terry and Denise Laukitis; Penny Sackash and Dr. John and Linda DuBois
- Rick Witherite by Russ and Mary Withrow
- Mary Gresock by Vince Foradori
- Delores Pindrock by Vince Foradori
- Martha Petrucci by Pattie Schmader; Dr. John and Linda DuBois; Mrs. Dorothy Petrucci, Kimberly, Lisa and Andrea.
Memorial donations can be made to the library in person, by mail or by phone at 814-894-5243. Checks can be made payable to the Sykesville Public Library, 21 E. Main St., Sykesville, PA 15865.