BROCKWAY — There will be a take-out dinner fundraiser for Dave Claypoole on July 10 at the Brockway High School bus circle. It is being given by the Class of 1971 and friends.
Claypoole was injured in an accident Jan. 22 and will need bathroom remodeling in order to live at home. All dinners are preordered and are by Shannon's Catering. Choices are stuffed chicken breast with mashed potatoes or beef tips with noodles. Cost is $10 per meal.
For more information, please contact Susan Carlson at 814-371-5434 or Scott Williamson on Facebook.