DuBOIS — Taven Lukehart, a member of the Class of 2022 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will join the workforce as a electrical lineman.
He resides in Reynoldsville and is a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, DuBois. At Central he was an honor student.
Lukehart played baseball for three years and tennis for one year. He was a member of the rifle team for 6 years.
He enjoys hunting, fishing, going for drives, and hanging with his friends.
Lukehart is the son of Bryan Lukehart and Tricia Lukehart.