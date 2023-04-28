ST MARYS — In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week 2023, the Community Education Center of Elk & Cameron Counties (CEC), Straub Brewery, and “What Would Gen-Z Do?” author and youth advocate John Schlimm are inviting teachers and all other school staff members in Elk and Cameron Counties to “Teacher and School Staff Appreciation Fun Night” at the Straub Brewery Tap Room on Wednesday, May 10, from 3-7 p.m.
“Teacher and School Staff Appreciation Fun Night” is being organized to recognize, honor, and celebrate the incredible and tireless work by all members of our local school districts—the teachers, school librarians, school counselors and psychologists, custodial and cafeteria staff, school aides, athletic coaches, school resource officers, bus drivers and crossing guards, school administrators, school board members, and others.
“Every day in my job, I see firsthand the important and life-changing work being done by all the employees in our K-12 schools to educate, inspire, and empower students and, in doing so, strengthen our communities,” said CEC Program Manager Amy Goode, who also directs the CEC’s DISCOVER Partnership Program. “Teacher and School Staff Appreciation Fun Night is our chance to say Thank You to the many heroes who are working in all areas of our local school districts.”
In addition to food specials, giveaways, and activities, every school staff member attending “Teacher and School Staff Appreciation Fun Night” will receive 2 complimentary tokens—provided by Straub Brewery and the CEC—for Straub Beer or other drinks of choice.
“Our K-12 schools and the people in them are the backbone of our local communities,” said Straub Brewery President & CEO William Brock. “My mom was a teacher, as are several of my cousins, and here at Straub Brewery we have always had the greatest respect and admiration for the efforts of all school employees.”
Teachers and all other school employees are welcome to arrive anytime during “Teacher and School Staff Appreciation Fun Night.” Reservations are not necessary, but are suggested by calling Straub Visitor Center and Tap Room at 814-834-2876.
“Growing up, my mom was a teacher’s aide and my dad worked in both the food and custodial services at local Catholic and public schools, and now as an educator myself, I have had the honor of collaborating with many of the women and men who are rocking our local school districts in Elk and Cameron Counties,” said author and youth advocate John Schlimm. “I know just how amazing AND FUN these heroes—from the teachers to the bus drivers, and everyone in between and all around—truly are. They deserve this celebratory moment, and I can’t wait to party with them!”