MIFFLINTOWN — State Grange Master, Matt Espenshade announced that April 2023 will be designated as ‘Grange Month’ today on behalf of the members of the Pennsylvania State Grange. As the nation’s oldest agricultural advocacy and rural service fraternity, Espenshade reminds members that this is an opportunity for the Grange to showcase the important work being done by Grange members across our state, and across our country.
Since the Pennsylvania State Grange was established in 1873, it has emphasized the importance of service to the community. To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Pennsylvania State Grange has asked local Granges across the state to mark this special anniversary with activities and acts of community service. The results have been astounding. While service has always been a hallmark of the Grange, seeing the wide variety of projects happening all across the state has been inspiring.
Every Grange member is an advocate, and local meetings across the state provide a forum to discuss opportunities to overcome numerous challenges. Together, Grange members are raising awareness regarding the lack of reliable rural broadband, are ensuring transparency by requiring public notices be included in newspapers and are bringing attention to the alarming loss of rural healthcare options and the fact that prime farmland is being lost. Every Grange reflects the communities they serve, and topics discussed are as diverse as the members themselves. The Pennsylvania State Grange encourages Pennsylvanians to join this amazing organization supporting Pennsylvania’s agricultural community and beyond. Learn more about the PA Grange and local Granges at www.pastategrange.org.
The Pennsylvania State Grange was founded in 1873 to be an advocate for PA farmers, families, and the communities in rural PA.