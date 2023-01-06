DuBOIS — The Rev. Msgr. Richard Siefer will be the guest speaker at the next Eucharist: Food for the Journey, at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Sykesville.
The DuBois Area Catholic Churches are comprised of the parishes of St. Catherine and St. Michael, both in DuBois, St. Bernard in Falls Creek, St. Mary in Reynoldsville and Assumption. They are hosting a series of Eucharistic Adoration, prayer, music and fellowship events that started in the fall and end in the spring.
Siefer is the Episcopal Vicar for the Eastern Vicariate of the Diocese of Erie and pastor to the five DuBois Area Roman Catholic Churches. He is the son of Helen Siefer of Oil City and the late Jack Siefer, and has one sister, Kathy, of Erie.
He attended Venango Christian High School. His education continued at St. Mary’s College of Kentucky where he studied philosophy, then to study theology at St. Francis Seminary in Loretto, and Spiritualty at Sacred Heart University. In addition to his Master of Divinity, he holds a certificate in Spiritual Direction. Monsignor was ordained a priest for the Erie Diocese on May 16, 1975.
In addition to serving on the Priests’ Council, the Bishop’s Cabinet, the Diocesan Pastoral Planning Committee, the DuBois Catholic School Board, and the Elk County Catholic School Board, he is also an avid Yankees’ fan.
There is a meal served at the event, and there is no charge. All ages are welcome.