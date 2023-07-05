DuBOIS — This Thursday, July 6, the City of DuBois continues its concert series featuring the local band of Music Fest Chairman Denny Skraba.
“The Vagabonds” will take the stage of the Edward V. Cherry Ampitheater from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
This popular all-style group plays a variety of music which includes slow, rumbas, older rock, jitterbugs and polkas. Don (Hooter) Zimmerman –drums; Skraba –trumpet/vocals; Bob Buffone –bass guitar; and Mark Meholick -keyboard/accordion promise a relaxing evening of tunes.
In case of inclement weather, listen to Big Foot (Q102.1) or Sunny (106.5) for a cancellation.
Come enjoy as music fills the air and don’t forget your chair, too.