DuBOIS — The 3rd annual DuBois Central Catholic Golf Classic was held on Friday, Sept. 3. The event was well attended with 116 golfers competing in the four-person scramble at Beechwoods Golf Course. Many members of the DCC staff were there to help facilitate this fundraiser for the school, as well as students and members of the DCC golf team.
This was a community activity for DCC with friends of the school, parents, teachers, administrators, and students all enjoying an opportunity to meet a fundraising goal. Mrs. Gwen Auman, the coordinator for the event, was very pleased with the outcome.
The foursome that took first place was made up of Mark Pisarcik, Mike Gray, Chris Spangler and Robert Spangler. The second-place winners were Evan Snowberger, Aiden Snowberger, Randy Snowberger and Bill Hepfner.
Along with 18 holes to play, there were several skill contests in which the golfers could excel. The contest for “Closest to the Pin” was won by Charley Reynolds. The “Longest Putt” was achieved by Aiden Snowberger. Jonah Watt won the prize for the “Longest Drive” while Frank Adamski won the “Putting Contest.”
The winners of the skins game were the teams of St. Francis University and Mark Pisarcik.
Volunteer Hose Company Truck 72 provided the truck for the 50/50 Golf Ball Drop won by Beth Roy.
DCC would like to thank the many sponsors who made the event possible, including St. Francis University, S&T Bank, S&T Bank Wealth Management & Stewart Capital, Bear Hollow Farm, Dunlap Lawn & Garden, Independent Political & Social Club, First Commonwealth, Pro-Formance Fuel Injection Service, Mike’s Bilo, Clearfield Wholesale Paper, Stoltz Family Dealerships, SKG Wealth Management, Tate Osterman, Boyles Insurance, DuBois Dermatology, Dr. Kelley Smith, Jewell Electric, NexTier Bank, Pepsi, Luigi’s Ristorante, and Beechwoods Golf Course.
Catering was provided by Nish Palumbo Catering, Reynoldsville.