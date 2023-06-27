DuBOIS — This Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the City of DuBois Music Fest will feature the band, Almost Mulberry, from Punxsutawney, on the stage of the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater in the city park.
It will be the first time Almost Mulberry is on the DuBois stage. The musicians include: Kevin Cielo – keyboards and vocals; John Griffiths, guitar and vocals; Russ Timblin, drums and vocals; and Bruce Walker, bass and vocals.
This group plays a variety of 1970s through 1990s pop and rock music with a few country songs, too. In case of inclement weather, listen to Big Foot ( Q102.1) or Sunny (106.5) for cancellation, otherwise, please bring a lawn chair and enjoy.