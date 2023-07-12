DuBOIS — This Thursday’s Music Fest, starting at 6:30 p.m. on the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater stage in DuBois City Park, will feature an over-20-year rock band, Legends, who will play classic rock from the late 50s to early 2000s, such as the Rolling Stones, Beatles, John Cougar Mellencamp, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Stevie Ray Vaughn.
Legends have played all over western Pennsylvania and headlined many shows.
In case of inclement weather, listen to Big Foot (Q102.1) or Sunny (106.5) for a cancellation. Please bring your chair.