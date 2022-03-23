BELLEFONTE — The 2022 Congressional Art Competition in Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District is now accepting entries, U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson announced.
“The Congressional Art Competition is a great way to foster creativity and encourage young artists in our communities,” Thompson said. “I am looking forward to seeing all the entries and welcoming the winning student to Washington, D.C.”
The winners of the Congressional Art Competition will have their artwork displayed in the United States Capitol for a full year and are invited to a ceremony in Washington, D.C.
All participating students from the 15th Congressional District will have their artwork displayed in the Winkler Gallery of Fine Art in Dubois. Students, friends, and families are invited to a reception to celebrate their work and meet the Congressman and local artists at 2 pm. on Saturday, May 7.
The winning artwork will be selected by an independent panel of judges established by the Winkler Gallery.
The deadline for submissions is April 29.
For contestants, all pieces entered for consideration must meet the following criteria:
- Be two dimensional
- Be no larger than 26 inches wide by 26 inches tall by 4 inches thick
- Not weigh more than 15 pounds
- Be original in design, concept, and execution
- May not violate any U.S. copyright laws
For complete contest rules visit: https://www.house.gov/educators-and-students/congressional-art-competition.