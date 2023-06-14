BRADFORD — Three businesses split the $50,000 prize from the Ben Franklin Technology Partners BIG IDEA Contest, held in partnership with the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship on June 8 at the University of Pittsburgh in Bradford.
First place, $25,000, was awarded to Kafferlin Strategies/CiviLink of Warren for their civil government software platform. Second place, $15,000, went to White Cane Coffee Company of Warren for their innovative prepackaged and biodegradable coffee system. Third place, $10,000, was awarded to Julie Mader of Smethport with The Caregiver’s Artbox, a subscription art box specifically designed for senior facilities.
Mader also earned the most votes from the public, earning herself the People’s Choice prize of $2,500, sponsored by Northwest Bank.
In addition to the cash prizes, the winners also received the chance to pitch the business concept for a $10,000 seed grant from Ben Franklin and a guaranteed seat in an upcoming business accelerator program.
The event was emceed by John Sider, vice president of Business Development for Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Central and North Pennsylvania, and Cathy von Birgelen, Executive Director of the Ben Franklin Learning Center.
“Each of these eight finalists put their best foot forward as they shared their concepts and answered questions from judges,” said Sider. “Regardless of who wins the prize money, the process of preparing for a pitch competition strengthens your ideas and solidifies your business plan. Simply being selected as a finalist is something to celebrate. Truly, another prize in itself is the fact that all of these finalists are now connected with resources and service providers like Ben Franklin Technology Partners that can help them in their journey.”
The judges for the contest were the following: Michael Montecalvo, Senior Business Banker for Northwest Bank.; Amy Shields, Executive Director of Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group Inc.; Jennifer Hibbard, Loan Program Director for North Central; Josh Curcio, COO/Partner of Protocol80; and Eric Wolfe, President of Horizon Technology.
“This region was built on creativity and ingenuity, and we know that innovation is not just in the history books. Innovation is still happening in the Pennsylvania Wilds today,” said Ta Enos, founder and CEO of the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship. “Ben Franklin Technology Partners’ focus on our rural region proves that valuable, investable ideas are dreamt of in wild places.”