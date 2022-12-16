Three regional residents this fall are among 45 Butler County Community College students from eight western Pennsylvania counties who have accepted membership into BC3’s chapter of an international academic honor society.
Two students from Clearfield County and one from Elk County are among the newest members of BC3’s Rho Phi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, an international academic honor society for two-year colleges and programs. They are:
DuBois residents Michael Dillree, Nursing, R.N.; and Jordan Miller, business management; and Danielle Cappiello of Ridgway, Nursing, R.N.
Phi Theta Kappa in March recognized Rho Phi as an ultimate five-star chapter for the sixth consecutive year. Rho Phi was also recognized in March for membership acceptance rates.
To reach five-star status, a Phi Theta Kappa chapter must, among other requirements, develop an honors in action project that combines academic research, problem-solving and action-oriented services to address real-world challenges in communities.
Chapters that increase membership acceptance rates by at least 15 percent are honored with a Phi Theta Kappa Reach Award.
The local members join BC3 students from Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence and Mercer counties as new members this fall in the society that recognizes scholarship and promotes development and leadership.
New members of Phi Theta Kappa must have a grade-point average of at least 3.5.
Students who have completed at least 12 credit hours toward an associate degree or six credit hours toward a one-year certificate and who meet academic requirements are eligible for membership in Rho Phi, formed at BC3 in 1968.
Phi Theta Kappa members can pursue scholarships, professional development and leadership development opportunities, and career training through the society, said Dr. Josh Novak, primary adviser of BC3’s Rho Phi chapter.
“It’s also good from a resume perspective for a brand-new graduate,” said Novak, the college’s dean of student development.
“We have a dozen students each year who are able to state they were the president or vice president or treasurer or who held other offices. We give students an opportunity to be not just a member, but to develop and demonstrate leadership skills.”