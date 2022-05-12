CLARION — The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry has announced that the 11th “Clarion Cheers and Beers Walk” is set for Friday, June 17. Sponsored by Northwest Bank, this popular event will once again take place in Downtown Clarion.
Tickets are available for purchase at the Clarion Area Chamber office, as well as the Clarion branch of Northwest Bank.
The event will feature an early bird registration at 4 p.m., with general registration beginning at 5 p.m. Early Bird tickets are $30 for pre-sale, and $35 on the day of the event. General registration tickets are $25 pre-sale and $30 on the day of event, if still available. All participants must be 21 or older to attend.
The main event will run from 5-8 p.m.
For more information on the “Clarion Cheers and Beers Walk 2022,” contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or email tracy@clarionpa.com.