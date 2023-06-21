PUNXSUTAWNEY — Tickets are now on sale for the eighth annual "The Magical World of Dancing Horses," taking place Sept. 29-30 at 7 p.m.
The show is held at Beaver Run Equestrian Dance Theatre in Punxsutawney.
Those who have seen this show are captivated by the power and magic of the beautiful horses, lights, music and costumes. Farmer's Inn will provide a catered dinner.
The masked fantasy of riders and horses is this year's main feature, but there may also be a few surprises - headless horsemen, ghosts or zombies.
For more information, call Pam Buterbaugh at 814-246-4746. For tickets, visit www.imagine-dancinghorses.com.