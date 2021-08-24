CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging reminds the public that time is running out for the PA Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.
Sept. 15 is the last day for seniors to apply for $24 in vouchers to use at Pennsylvania Farmers Markets. These vouchers are designed to provide money for the purchase of nutritious Pennsylvania produce.
Applicants must be 60 years of age or older by Dec. 31, 2021, and have a yearly gross household income of less than $23,828 per year for one person, or $32,227 for two people.
To register for free vouchers, contact the CCAA at the farmers market number –814-765-2691.
Follow the directions on the phone, and the application will be mailed to you to fill out and mail back. Upon receipt, the vouchers will be mailed to use at state-approved markets.
Seniors can use the vouchers up until Nov. 30.
Join the 1,610 seniors who have taken advantage of the FMNP in Clearfield County and have used $6,432 in vouchers to support Pennsylvania Farmers. Call today at 814-765-2691. Act now, supplies are limited.