ST. MARYS — Last year, Elk County Toastmasters launched the Communication Achievement Award –a special award given to recognize leaders in Elk County. After receiving many outstanding nominations from people and businesses in the community, the ECT were pleased to award it to Debbie Slay in 2021.
The Communication Achievement Award is open to any adult over the age of 18 that works or resides in Elk County, who has shown great leadership skills in the workplace and/or in the community.
To submit a nominee, one should write why they believe the person should be nominated in 75-100 words, along with contact information to s_kelsch@hotmail.com, or visit www.elkcounty.toastmastersclubs.org and click on “Communication Achievement Award.”
Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 31, 2021, and presented to the winner in February 2022.