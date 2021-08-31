CLEARFIELD — ‘Together,’ the newest healthy relationship program hosted by Children’s Aid Society, offers marriage and relationship education workshops to teach the tools needed to establish, build, and maintain successful relationships.
This fun and interactive workshop is designed for adult couples, according to organizers. It will be held at the Holiday Inn Express, 1625 Industrial Park Road, Clearfield. Free meals, free Sheetz gas cards, and free childcare are included. This program addresses topics such as encouraging teamwork, exploring expectations, improving communication, and strengthening commitment.
Workshops will take place Sept. 11, 18, and 15.
Contact Together staff at 814-765-2686, extension 240, or togetherproject@childaid.org for more information or to enroll now. Space is limited.