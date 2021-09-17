CLEARFIELD — A Together Workshop, hosted by Children’s Aid Society, will be held virtually Oct. 5 through Nov. 30.
Together offers marriage and relationship education workshops to teach the tools needed to establish, build, and maintain successful relationships.
This fun and interactive workshop is designed for adult couples. It will be held virtually via Zoom. Free meals and free Sheetz gas cards are included.
This program addresses topics such as encouraging teamwork, exploring expectations, improving communication, and strengthening commitment.
Contact Together staff at 814-765-2686, EXT. 240, or togetherproject@childaid.org for more information or to enroll now. Space is limited.