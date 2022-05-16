BROOKVILLE — Tom Rabbit, an advocational archaeologist and member of the North Fork Chapter 29, will be the speaker at an upcoming chapter meeting.
Rabbit will highlight his studies of the Buffalo Creek drainage at the upcoming chapter meeting on Friday, May 20 at 7 pm at the Presbyterian Church Education Building, located at the corner of White and Main Street in Brookville.
Buffalo Creek is the largest drainage on the west side of the Allegheny River from French Creek to the Ohio River in Pittsburgh.
In archeological publications and maps, both old and new, this drainage is an archeological blank and not represented in the literature.
Buffalo Creek is “Terra Incognita” compared to the other drainages flowing into the Allegheny from the east including the Clarion River, Redbank Creek, Crooked Creek and the Kiskiminetas River.
This presentation will provide information about its Native American past and discuss the unpublished archeological record
This event is free and the public is invited to attend.
For more information, contact Ken Burkett at 814-849-0077,