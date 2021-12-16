BROOKVILLE — The Top Guns 4-H Air Rifle Club would like to invite area youth ages 8-18 (as of Jan. 1, 2022) to join for the 2022 project season.
The club meets at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Thursday evenings beginning Jan. 6, 2022. Youth will learn how to safely and accurately fire an air rifle in various shooting positions. In addition, youth have the opportunity to participate in regional and state shooting events.
To learn more about Top Guns, follow the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/208466519340748 or call the Penn State Extension Office at 814-849-7361.
Adults are also invited to apply to become volunteer leaders. Volunteers must complete a screening process including obtaining clearances, reference checks, an interview and orientation training session. Interested potential volunteers should contact the Extension Office for an application packet.
To find a local 4H program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h or call the Penn State Extension Office in Jefferson County at 814-849-7361.