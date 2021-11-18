CLEARFIELD — In effort to collect toys for the season of giving, Dented Keg Brewing Company has teamed up with Clearfield County Toys for Tots to host a one-day special donation and drop-off event this Saturday, Nov. 20 from noon-5 p.m. at the River’s Landing building located at 139 W. Market St. in downtown Clearfield.
Dented Keg Brewing Company and representatives from Toys for Tots will be at River’s Landing. Owners of DKBC will be on site to meet with the community to speak about the future opening at the River’s Landing location. DKBC’s beverage trailer will provide an opportunity for sampling and sales of beer and cider selections that will soon be on tap at the new location in 2022.
DKBC is pleased to offer a fun afternoon to meet and greet while supporting our local Toys for Tots program. Visitors are welcome to tour the special event area upstairs. Tables and seating will be available as well as the drop-off center for the local Toys for Tots program.
Donated toys are graciously accepted during the event. Please remember donated toys must be new items in original, unwrapped boxes. Monetary donations may be accepted and made payable to Clearfield County Toys for Tots.