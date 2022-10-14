BROOKVILLE — "Traders and Forts in Franklin," presented by Bill Black, will be held at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the Presbyterian Church's education building in Brookville during the North Fork Chapter 29 Society for Pennsylvania Archeology meeting.
Black, avocational archeologist and president of Venango Chapter 30, will highlight his studies on the Franklin Forts and their influence on early settlement and trade.
Trails, Traders, Forts Between 1700 and 1800, the confluence of French Creek and the Allegheny River was a center of focus for four different nations: Native Americans, France, Great Britain, and America. The program looks at the historic changes between them through a lens of territorial disputes, material exchange and some of the individuals who made Venango their home.
For more information, contact Ken Burkett at 814-849-0077.