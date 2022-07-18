DuBOIS — Vacation Bible School is coming up at Treasure Lake Church from July 25-29 from 9 a.m.-noon.
The church will be celebrating God’s greatness through Monumental VBS.
Monumental VBS is filled with awesome Bible-learning experiences kids see, hear and touch. Sciency-Fun gizmos, team building games and unforgettable Bible songs and tasty treats are just a few of the standout activities that help faith flow into life.
For kids 3 years old (must be potty trained) to sixth grade. If you’d like to register for this Monumental week, please go to http://www.treasurelakechurch.org/vbs.html.