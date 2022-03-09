DuBOIS — Retirees, teachers, students, and anyone looking for seasonal work are invited to attend a job fair being held at the Lakeview Lodge & Conference Center in Treasure Lake.
It will be held Thursday, March 10 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Full-time and part-time seasonal office, recreation, golf, and maintenance positions are available. If unable to attend, please visit the website for an application and list of positions or stop by the POA office. www.VisitTreasureLake.com