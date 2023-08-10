REYNOLDSVILLE — Scout Troop 72 of Reynoldsville visited Philadelphia from June 2–6.
Seven Scouts (Senior Patrol Leader Ian Smith, Connor Smith, Aiden Via, Derrick Weber, Connor Burkett, Xavier Stewart, and Mason Hunt) and five adults (Scoutmaster Mike Via, Unit Commissioner Dr. Hank Webster, Kent Smith, Linda Smith, and Sean Stewart) made the trip.
Their itinerary included Valley Forge National Historical Park, Independence National Historic Park (the historic zone in downtown Philadelphia), the Philadelphia Zoo, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and Franklin Institute. The troop camped at Musser Scout Reservation in Montgomery County, traveling into the city each day.
On the first day, Troop 72 left Reynoldsville on the morning of June 2, arriving at Valley Forge National Historical Park in time for a picnic lunch. On arrival at Valley Forge, the air temperature was 94 degrees Fahrenheit.
Consequently, the troop opted to tour the Visitor’s Center and then complete the 10-mile automobile tour of Valley Forge rather than hike the National Park.
Among the stops on the tour were log cabins in which the army spent the winter of 1778, cannons, the National Memorial Arch, Washington’s Headquarters, and the Washington Memorial Chapel.
Scout Connor Smith said, “I really enjoyed Valley Forge.” Following the tour at Valley Forge, the troop traveled to Musser Scout Reservation to prepare a spaghetti dinner and set up their camp.
On June 3, after a hot breakfast, Scouts and adults traveled into Philadelphia to tour the Independence National Historical Park and surrounding area around Independence Hall. From Congress Hall the troop toured the Visitor’s Center before proceeding to view the Liberty Bell.
Lunch featured classic Philly cheese steaks. Scouts earned the prestigious Historic Tour Award sponsored by the Cradle of Liberty Council (Greater Philadelphia) by navigating to numerous historic sites such as Benjamin Franklin Museum, Betsy Ross house, and First Bank of the United States.
While on the 8-mile hiking tour, Scouts answered specific questions and learned about the early history of the nation. Overall, Scout Derrick Weber noted that his favorite part of the trip was “…seeing the city.”
Day three found Troop 72 at the Philadelphia Zoo and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The Reptile House was a favorite as was the Primate Area, particularly the lemurs.
Scouts had opportunities for close observations of a wide variety of animals, such as hippos, giraffes, large cats, bears, flamingos, and penguins.
Scout Ian Smith volunteered that the “Zoo was really cool.” Scout Connor Smith thought that the zoo was fun. That sentiment was felt by everyone.
The food lines at the zoo were exceedingly long so the Troop opted to get sausage and hot dog sandwiches from a food truck outside of the Museum of Art.
Scouts and adults toured the Museum of Art until closing time. Again, everyone commuted back to camp for dinner featuring tacos. Those who were counting steps found that the Troop had covered nearly 7 and a half miles on day 3.
For their last day in Philadelphia, the Troop went to the Franklin Institute. The Scouts were kept busy trying the numerous hands-on science displays. Scout Ian Smith liked “Franklin Institute/how interactive it is.”
Scouts explored the Living Body, including walking through the gigantic heart. The principles of flight, electricity, magnetism, and other natural phenomena were available.
In the lower-level Scouts could explore the largest steam locomotive ever produced. While at the Franklin Institute, they watched a Planetarium show on space exploration.
In addition, the Franklin Institute was hosting an extensive show on Walt Disney and Disney Productions.
Scout Aiden Via commented, “What I liked about the trip was the Franklin Institute. This was because of all the interactive elements…” He also added “I liked it because I am a big fan of Disney and Disney’s history.”
When the Troop returned to Musser Scout Reservation for their last night, everyone prepared their customized foil packets and cooked dinner in the coals of the campfire. Smores for dessert closed the day’s activities.
Their advice for Troops who are looking to visit Philadelphia consider camping at Musser Scout Reservation. Their site had a covered pavilion, full kitchen, hot water and showers, flush toilets, and fire ring with free firewood.
In terms of weather, Troop 72 was fortunate. As mentioned above their arrival was greeted with temperatures in the mid-90s. However, that evening a much-appreciated cold front moved through.
While the area from Allentown to Harrisburg experienced strong thunderstorms, their campsite remained dry with cooling temperatures. Days 2, 3, and 4 had daytime temperatures in the mid-70s with low temperatures around 50 degrees.
The smoke from the Canadian forest fires started to build on Monday with some itchy eyes and raspy throats. Troop 72 packed up on June 6 and headed back to Reynoldsville with less smoky haze.